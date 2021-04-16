Jimmy Kimmel & Mark Rober Team Up for Star-Studded Fundraiser to Support Next for Autism

Getty Images

The stars are rallying together for “Color the Spectrum: A Livestream to Support the Autism Community.”

Jimmy Kimmel and YouTube creator Mark Rober will co-host the fundraiser, while special guests will include Adam Sandler, Maya Rudolph, Chris Rock, Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Jon Stewart, and others.

The event, which benefits Next for Autism, will feature musical performances, comedy skits, and more.

Mark helped announce the event with a special video featuring his own son, and Jimmy joined him at the end to share details about the event.