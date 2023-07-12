HBO

The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced today, and “Succession’s” ruthless Roys are ruling the race!

The HBO show nabbed 27 nominations — including Outstanding Drama Series — and made history with three stars in the lead acting categories.

That’s right, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin were all nominated in the same race!

Meanwhile, Sarah Snook is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and J. Smith-Cameron is in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård are all competing for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The show’s guest stars Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell and Arian Moayed also received nominations.

The Roys will take on the visitors from “The White Lotus.” The HBO favorite is up for Outstanding Drama Series, and after sweeping awards season last year, Jennifer Coolidge is back in the race for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

She will be up against her own co-stars Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza and Simon Tabasco.

The men of “The White Lotus” will be competing against each other in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, too, with F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James and Will Sharpe all earning nominations.

All in all, HBO Max received a whopping 127 nods across 17 programs.

On the comedy side, there is “Ted Lasso” with 21 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, and an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nom for Jason Sudeikis.

Supporting nominations went to Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein, and guest nods to Becky Ann Baker, Sarah Niles, Harriet Walter and Sam Richardson.

“Abbott Elementary” got some love, too! The show will compete with “Ted Lasso” for Outstanding Comedy Series, and creator and star Quinta Brunson is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Supporting stars Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams all got nods, and guest star Taraji P. Henson was also remembered.

“Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” are both part of Warner Bros. Television Group, which received an impressive 41 nominations!

Fan favorites like “Better Call Saul,” “Yellowjackets” and the Internet’s daddy Pedro Pascal are up for Emmys, too. In fact, Pedro earned three nods — one for “The Last of Us” and one for his hosting duties on “Saturday Night Live.” He's also nominated for Outstanding Narrator for "Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World."