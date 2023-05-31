‘Succession’: David Rasche on Brutal Finale and Spin-Off Possibilities (Exclusive)

“Succession” has come to an end after a four-season saga of backstabbing and betrayal.

The Roy kids aren’t all right... The Swede won — and anointed Tom as his CEO/pain sponge. But the real winners (or at least survivors) of this big bucks “Game of Thrones” are breakout stars Frank and Karl.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush was with David Rasche, who played Waystar Royco CFO Karl Muller, and proposed a spin-off for Karl and Frank.

David said, “That’s what we gotta do. It would be the Karl and Frank show. I’m ready.”

Frank, played by Peter Friedman, and Karl are being hailed the show’s dynamic duo with headlines calling them “the show’s premiere power couple.”

Rasche revealed that showrunner Jesse Armstrong said that “he might conceivably do something political with some of the characters from this, but I think he was absolutely right to stop it because the name of it is ‘Succession,’ and that’s the whole game — who will and how will they succeed… It was so fitting that it ended up to be Tom, the least likely and the least capable, except that he was a yes man.”

Billy pointed out, “Looks like the parachute is coming your way. Karl said he wanted to own a Greek island. What happens on that island?”

David replied, “All kinds of stuff… You never know what’s going to happen. He leaves everything open.”

Billy asked one more time if the viewing public will ever see Karl Muller again.

David said, “Boy, you know, I’m gonna have to leave that open-ended, but Karl does have an afterlife.”

If he had it his way, Rasche said, “I’d love to do it. I’d love to do it. I’m sure everyone involved from the top to the bottom, anybody, if Jesse Armstrong calls you come, it doesn’t matter. You know, I don’t even have to read it. You know the answer is yes.”

So what’s next for the star?