Getty Images

“Ted Lasso” is back for Season 3, and “Extra’s” Melvin Robert was with the man with the mustache — Jason Sudeikis — at the L.A. premiere on Tuesday.

Sudeikis is promising plenty of laughs and plenty of kicks… but is it really game over after this season?

Melvin asked, “Can we have hope that there will be more, that the journey is not over?”

Jason said, “Oh, gosh, I don't know. Tonight, for me, is all about celebrating that which we are almost finished completing, being Season 3. So it’s tough to talk about Season 4 when we are going to watch Episodes 1 and 2.”

He went on, “That's like being on a date with someone you really, really like. But you're really looking forward to that date with the next person. That's mean. You're not being a good date if you're doing that. So I can't do that, out of respect to everything that we did and all the hard work that we dumped into the season. I can't be thinking about one that's not even real yet. This one's real. I've seen it. It's good.”

Robert wondered, “What has Ted taught you?”

Sudeikis replied, “Probably what your sweatshirt says… ‘Believe in yourself.’ Believe in the people you're lucky to work alongside with or born alongside to. Even believing in the people that sometimes let you down. Lots of times, I think folks are letting people down because they don’t feel worthy, they don’t feel seen, people don’t feel heard. They scream; screaming is not fun to listen to.”

Mel commented, “This show is about family. It's about mentors. It's about teammates. You wouldn't be here without those things in your life. Who have been some of those people that have showed up for you?”

The star shared, “Dozens and dozens. The people I think of first are my folks and the various coaches that I've had throughout my life. Even basketball camp for a week… People I was really lucky to work with at ‘SNL’… and have my contemporaries push me all the time… You strive to be able to keep up, that’s a form of mentoring.”

Mel asked, “When you set out on this journey was your intent to inspire this movement that you have with this show?”

He insisted, “No, no. No one knows that,” adding, “It was just to make something we'd be proud of. Something funny, something that had some feels to it and at the end of the day, wanted it to be something I was proud of and a lot of people I mentioned have them be proud of what I was doing. You collect these people as we go, heroes, mentors, friends, contemporaries — they are sort of behind me and sort of encouraging me to do something worthwhile… The fact that this all happened is remarkable.”

Mel reiterated he believes in more “Ted Lasso,” but Jason would only smile and say, “We’ll see.”