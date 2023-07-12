Getty Images

Anthony Michael Hall, 55, and wife Lucia, 32, are the proud parents of a baby boy!

People magazine reports the little one was born in Los Angeles on June 1, weighing 9 lbs., 7 oz. See his pic!

Hall told the publication, "It's great. We're excited. That first month of parenting is pretty wild. Everything that everybody tells you is pretty true: you lose sleep and it's the craziest time, but it's the best time. So we're really enjoying it."

They named their son Michael Anthony Hall II after the “Breakfast Club” actor, who changed his name when he joined the Screen Actors Guild in the 1970s.

The star explained, "I knew I did want to name him Michael and my wife also loved that name, even before she met me. So we've shared that, and then we decided to go with the suffix so he's Michael Anthony Hall II because there are a lot of juniors in the world. There’s nothing wrong with that, but we figured we wanted to keep that full name.”

Anthony praised his wife Lucia, saying, she “floated” through pregnancy, adding, "She was really amazing with it. She’s very healthy and has great genes, so it was all smooth and other than being a little sleep deprived now, really great.”

He said after a four-day hospital stay at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center the baby “just connected with mom and she's been feeding him and taking care of him, as have I, ever since."

Anthony said, “She’s on top of everything. She does great research and we read tons of books and are also just learning on the job, getting thrown into it. We just love it, it’s been amazing to really fully be in parent mode."

The “Sixteen Candles” star shared, "I couldn't be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later. Here I am at 55, and I’m fully committed. I’m excited. My wife and I are really into parenting and diving in."