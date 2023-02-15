Anthony Michael Hall & Wife Lucia Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Anthony Michael Hall, 54, and wife Lucia Hall, 32, have a baby on the way!

The couple revealed the news to People with an exclusive statement and some black-and-white maternity photos. See the pics here.

“The Breakfast Club” star shared, "Lucia and I were at home. She surprised me by revealing that she was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test. We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the great news.”

The couple is expecting a baby boy, and they will be naming him after the actor. He announced, "Michael Anthony Hall the II will be born this summer.”

Hall changed his name from Michael Anthony to Anthony Michael in 1976 when he joined the Screen Actor’s Guild.

He added, "My wife and I are feeling so blessed, excited and filled with joy in anticipation of our son being born this summer."

Hall called Lucia a “champ” for the way she’s handling the pregnancy, adding, "She's tending to every important detail as a proud, expectant mother-to-be. She is now six and half months along.”

For his part, the “Breakfast Club” alum said, “As a new father-to-be, I've been taking care of family business and making sure we all eat well, with a healthy diet of good foods — plenty of greens, vegetables, fresh fruit, and protein-rich food. Lucia makes great smoothies for us. And we are all getting good sleep each night."