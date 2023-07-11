It’s A Girl! Naomi Osaka & BF Cordae Welcome First Baby

Getty/Instagram

Naomi Osaka is a mom!

The tennis champion and her boyfriend — rapper Cordae — have just become the proud parents of a baby girl, People magazine confirms via a source.

The outlet reports Naomi, 25, and her newborn are “doing well.”

The couple, dating since 2019, revealed on Instagram in January that they were expecting their first child together.

The athlete posted a photo of an ultrasound with a lengthy message in English and Japanese.

"I realize that life is so short, and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha,” wrote Osaka.

In June, the four-time Grand Slam singles winner shared that she was having a girl while at her baby shower.

She captioned a series of photos of her princess-themed celebration in which she was surrounded by purple and pink balloons simply, "☺️🤍💜.”

