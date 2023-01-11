Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy with ‘Life Update’

Getty Images

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, 25, is expecting her first child with rapper Cordae.

The athlete announced the pregnancy news on Instagram with a photo of an ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

She included a lengthier message in English and Japanese, sharing, "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to.”

Naomi continued, "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha.”

As for her plans to return to the court, she said, "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

Osaka added a “sidenote,” explaining, "I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you'll find your way eventually."