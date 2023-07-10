Beyoncé’s Mother Tina Knowles the Victim of $1-Million Home Robbery

Getty Images

Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé, was the victim of a major burglary, reports TMZ.

Authorities tell the site that thieves made off with a safe filled with more than $1 million in cash and jewels!

Tina’s team discovered the break-in on Wednesday at her L.A. home, while Knowles was out of town. No word on how the crooks gained access to the estate.

Police are seeking video footage and interviewing neighbors to learn more about the crime.

The news comes weeks after Beyoncé and JAY-Z bought the most expensive house ever sold in California.

TMZ sources reveal the power couple bought a 30,000 sq. ft. pad in Malibu for $200 million.