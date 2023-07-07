SI Swimsuit Model Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s High-Impact Workout That Takes Just Minutes

Getty Images

Say hello to the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg!

At 40, this wife, mother of two, and wellness leader is looking and feeling better than ever.

Before her big SI announcement, Melissa told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay all about her fitness journey and how she stays in shape without spending too much time in the gym.

Wood-Tepperberg explained, “The days of torturing myself with long, strenuous workouts were a way of the past after becoming a parent. It was just really important for me to get something in, like, whenever, wherever I could.”

Melissa is also a founder of the fitness platform Melissa Wood Health aka MHW which helps even the busiest people squeeze in some exercise with short, yet impactful, workouts.

Wood-Tepperberg shared, “We have workouts ranging from three-minute arms, two-minute abs to 20-minute full-body flows.”

Rachel asked, “Are these some of the specific workouts like Keke Palmer or Cara Delevingne did as well?” Melissa confirmed, “Yes, these are really our top flows.”

Wood-Tepperberg went on to show Rachel a short workout, explaining that even a few minutes can "make the biggest impact on how you move about your day."