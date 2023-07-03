‘Station 19’ Co-Stars Jay Hayden & Jaina Lee Ortiz Fuel Romance Rumors

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jay Hayden, 44, and Jaina Lee Ortiz, 36, have tongues wagging over their vacay in Italy.

The “Station 19” co-stars are fueling nearly two years of romance rumors with new Instagram pics.

Jay shared photos of the stars spending time at Lago Specchio di Venere on Pantelleria, an island in the Mediterranean.

In the first pic, they are all smiles as they feature the lake behind them. In the second photo, they are covered in mud!

Jaina also shared a pic of the pair covered in mud on Instagram Stories, writing, “Probably one of the most amazing experiences of my life!”

Instagram

While they haven’t confirmed their relationship, Hayden dropped a major hint in 2021. He shared a New Year’s Eve pic of Ortiz kissing him on the cheek and wrote, “2022 here we come.”

They aren’t the only “Station 19” stars finding love on set.

Danielle Savre was recently linked to crossover co-star Kevin McKidd from “Grey’s Anatomy.”