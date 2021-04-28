‘Station 19’s’ Jay Hayden & Wife Nikki Marie Bloss Secretly Split

“Station 19” actor Jay Hayden, 34, and his actress wife Nikki Marie Bloss, formerly known as Nicole Danielle Hayden, are over are nearly 15 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Nikki filed for divorce over a year ago, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Nikki, best known for her role as Jenna Sharpe on “8 Simple Rules,” requested spousal support and asked for Jay to pay for her legal fees.

Jay responded to the divorce filing, requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two kids, Amelia, 12, and Hasey, 7.

He also asked that the separate property and community property of assets and debts be determined through a trial or settlement.

Jay listed the separation date as January 4, 2020.

Last week, Nikki hinted at the split by revealing her new name, writing on Instagram, “Moving into this new chapter of my life I am honored to take the name of one of my inspirations❤️ My grandma … AKA my Nanny. Her name is Ione Bloss. She was an orphan, a feminist and a leader in her time here on earth. She overcame heartbreaking trauma in her life and her accomplishments in the feminist movement keep me going and inspire me everyday. I am blessed to have her as an angel. 🙏🏻Nanny, I promise, Nikki Marie Bloss will continue to move forward, heal and help women in your name. I love you.♥️.”

Jay and Nikki had been absent from each other’s Instagrams since late 2018. That same year, Nikki appeared on an episode of “Station 19.”