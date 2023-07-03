Celebrity News July 03, 2023
‘New Amsterdam’s’ Tyler Labine Suffered ‘Potentially Fatal Blood Clot,’ Recovering in Hospital
Tyler Labine is recovering after a health scare led him to spend three days in the hospital “trying not to die.”
The “New Amsterdam” alum revealed on Instagram Saturday that what he thought was initially just a bad “stomach ache” turned out to be a “potentially fatal blood clot.”
"Sometimes it’s a Tuesday and you’re walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off. Then sometimes you wake up on a weds with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital," he wrote alongside a video of his ambulance ride and arrival to the hospital.
He continued, "And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes.”
The actor also shared photos of himself lying in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm.
He concluded his post by sharing how he is feeling and how the medical emergency affected his perspective on life.
“I’m doing alright,” he added. “Slow recovery but I’m here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me. I’m counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what’s really important to me in this life.