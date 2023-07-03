‘New Amsterdam’s’ Tyler Labine Suffered ‘Potentially Fatal Blood Clot,’ Recovering in Hospital

Tyler Labine is recovering after a health scare led him to spend three days in the hospital “trying not to die.”

The “New Amsterdam” alum revealed on Instagram Saturday that what he thought was initially just a bad “stomach ache” turned out to be a “potentially fatal blood clot.”

"Sometimes it’s a Tuesday and you’re walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off. Then sometimes you wake up on a weds with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital," he wrote alongside a video of his ambulance ride and arrival to the hospital.

He continued, "And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes.”

TylerLabine/Instagram

The actor also shared photos of himself lying in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm.

He concluded his post by sharing how he is feeling and how the medical emergency affected his perspective on life.