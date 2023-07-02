Khloé Kardashian Bashes Her 30s: 'Worst Decade Ever!'

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is fed up — with her 30s!

The 39-year-old star of "The Kardashians" took to Instagram Saturday to bemoan her 30s as her "worst decade ever" while flaunting some fun-looking presents from her June 27 birthday.

“I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny,” she said in the video, going on to declare flatly, "I hate being in my 30s."

Still, she has her sense of humor, appreciating a cute card from a pal that showed the number 39, a plus sign, and an illustration of a raised middle finger. It came with a collection of sparkly accoutrements, including a glitzy passport cover, hair clips, and makeup holders.

“My mom calls me ‘Bunny’,” she said of the messaging, which included "Bunny," "365 days," and "1984."

Right on cue, mom Kris posted, "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!! You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty."

Going on to explain her sparkly pressies more fully, Khloé said, “And then I have 365 — now less — days until I’m 40. My lovely year I was born.”

Instagram

Another friend gave her a T-shirt with her 2007 mugshot on it!

Khloé may not love her current age, but she has to love all the attention on her special day. She even received SO MANY enormous bouquets of floral arrangements, candies, and chocolates.

Instagram