Monica Bellucci Confirms Romance with Tim Burton: ‘I Love Him’

Love is in the air for Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton!

The couple is going public with their relationship after months of dating rumors.

Monica, 58, gushed over Tim, 64, in a new interview with Elle France, revealing she’s in love with Burton, who is directing her in the new movie “Beetlejuice 2.”

“What I can say… I’m glad I met the man, first of all,” Bellucci said. “It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins."

She insisted, "I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton."

Praising his work, Bellucci shared, "I love this dream world where the monsters are kind, like we can turn our darker aspects into something bright, forgiving. Tim Burton's films talk about that a lot."

People reports filming on the movie is already underway in London, and is due in theaters on September 6, 2024.

In February, Paris Match reported Tim and Monica met 16 years ago at Cannes, but made a love connection years later at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon in October.

At the time, Bellucci presented Burton with a lifetime achievement award on stage. He reportedly said during his acceptance speech, “All my life put together, I have never felt so much love as tonight. Welcome to the best funeral I ever had!”

They were then spotted attending a screening of a restoration of an 1895 Louis Lumière film.

Paris Match also published a photograph in February of the pair arm in arm in Madrid.

The “Spectre” Bond girl previously dated artist Nicolas Lefebvre, but they split in 2019. She was married to actor Vincent Cassel from 1997-2013. They share two daughters.

Burton, who is enjoying major success with his Netflix show “Wednesday,” was married to Lena Gieseke from 1987-1991. He was engaged to actress Lisa Marie, who appeared in his films, from 1993- 2001.