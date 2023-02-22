Tim Burton & Monica Bellucci Started Secretly Dating Months Ago (Report)

Getty Images

Tim Burton, 64, and Monica Bellucci, 58, might be the newest power couple.

Paris Match reports Tim and Monica met 16 years ago at Cannes, but recently made a love connection at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon in October.

At the time, Bellucci presented Burton with a lifetime achievement award on stage. He reportedly said during his acceptance speech, “All my life put together, I have never felt so much love as tonight. Welcome to the best funeral I ever had!”

They were then spotted attending a screening of a reproduction of an 1895 Louis Lumière’s 1895 film.

The “Spectre” Bond girl previously dated artist Nicolas Lefebvre, but they split in 2019. She was married to actor Vincent Cassel from 1997-2013. They share two daughters.

Burton, who is enjoying major success with his Netflix show “Wednesday,” was married to Lena Gieseke from 1987-1991. He was engaged to actress Lisa Marie, who appeared in his films, from 1993- 2001.