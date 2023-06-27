‘Superman: Legacy’: David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan Cast as Leads

Getty Images

DC fans have a new Superman!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Corenswet was cast as Superman/Clark Kent alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in the new movie “Superman: Legacy.”

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed the news on Twitter by retweeting the THR article and writing, “Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people).”

It was previously revealed that “Superman: Legacy,” written by Gunn, would “focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.”

The film is due in theaters July 11, 2025.