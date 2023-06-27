Nicole Scherzinger & Boyfriend Thom Evans Engaged

Getty

Nicole Scherzinger is on her way to saying, “I do!”

The singer announced her engagement on Instagram by sharing photos of the exact moment her boyfriend of three years, Thom Evans, became her fiancé when he got down on one knee with a ring and popped the question.

“I said yes,” Nicole simply captioned the post, alongside a ring and heart emoji.

The second photo shows the couple adoringly gazing into one other’s eyes as they embrace after Nicole accepted the proposal.

The memorable moment took place on the beach in Nicole’s home state of Hawaii.

The Pussycat Dolls star and the ex-Glasgow Warriors rugby league player first met in 2019 during Nicole’s time as a judge on “The X Factor.”