Batter Up! MLB Announces First Wave of Players for All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Getty Images

Major League Baseball’s annual celebrity softball game will be star-studded!

The MLB just announced the first wave of players for the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Corona, set to take place at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 8.

The roster includes “Pitch Perfect” stars Adam DeVine and Skylar Astin, actor Joel McHale, as well as WWE’s The Miz and social media sensation JoJo Siwa. Also heading to the Pacific Northwest are Olympians Chloe Kim, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley, and recording artists Yandel, Christian Nodal, Natti Natasha, JP Saxe and Blessd.

Mariners fans will be excited to see former players take the field like Félix Hernández, Bret Boone, Mike Cameron and Adam Jones. Other athletes competing are Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, former Phillies player Ryan Howard, and NBA players Donavan Mitchell and Zach LaVine.

More players will be announced in early July.