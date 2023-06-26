Project Angel Food’s All-Star Telethon Exceeds $800,000 Goal!

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food

Project Angel Food is helping the community in a big way with the “Lead with Love 4” fundraiser.

The event, hosted by “Chicago Med” star Steven Weber, took place on Saturday and raised an astounding $823,735.

“Lead with Love 4,” presented by CitiBank, was televised live on KTLA 5 and featured special messages from Carol Burnett and Martin Sheen as well as a special performance by Marie Osmond in honor of late Project Angel Food supporter Olivia Newton-John.

It also included appearances and messages from stars like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lori Loughlin, Cindy Crawford, Magic Johnson, Paula Abdul and Valerie Bertinelli.

An all-star phone bank, emceed by Alec Mapa, featured “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and performers including Mindy Cohn and Jai Rodriguez.

The funds go to help critically ill men, women, and children in Los Angeles County by delivering medically tailored meals to their homes. The organization delivers 1.5 million meals per year.