Jack Krasinski on ‘Jack Ryan’s’ Final Season & Why His Kids Think He’s an Accountant (Exclusive)

Jack Ryan is back for an explosive and dangerous final mission! “Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down with the show’s star, John Krasinski, on his action-packed final ride.

“It's totally bittersweet to have it come to the end. It’s been an unbelievable experience,” said Krasinski.

In the spy vs. spy thriller series, returning June 30 on Prime Video, Jack’s the new CIA acting deputy director, and he’s uncovering corruption alongside Michael Kelly and Wendell Pierce aka Mike November and James Greer.

Also coming into the spy game this season is Michael Peña as a CIA recruit.

“Krasinski talked to me about it a couple years ago and I thought, ‘Man, this is never gonna happen,’” Peña told “Extra.”

What actually did happen this season, Peña had to keep under wraps.

“There's hopefully some satisfying moments for people. That's all I can say.”

But John has plenty to say about being a girl dad to his two daughters, Hazel and Violet, with wife Emily Blunt, which he says has changed him “in every single way, shape and form.”

“I remember when I was on ‘The Office,’ I asked Steve Carrell what it was like being a dad, and he said, ‘From the moment your kid comes out, every single color and sound is different in your life, everything just changes,’ and it sounded like a, a very beautiful and romantic cliché. And all the clichés are true,” John shared.

“It's changed my life in every single way and, and really in the most important way, which is why you wake up in the morning, you, you get up for them and, and you do all this fun stuff for them. And no matter how exciting this show is, and, and this job can be, it's only exciting ‘cause I have them to go back and share it with me.”

