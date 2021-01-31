John Krasinski Shouts Out His Kids, Plants a Kiss on Pete Davidson in 'SNL' Debut

John Krasinski made the most of his debut as a "Saturday Night Live" host!

After playing Tom Brady ("the only thing that still works in America") in the cold open, he multi-tasked in his hilarious monologue.

First, he cutely acknowledged his daughters with wife Emily Blunt, Violet and Hazel, saying he'd told them him being on his favorite show "SNL" was like them being on their favorite show "Paw Patrol." Unfortunately, the girls thought that meant he would be on "Paw Patrol"!

"Call us when you're on 'Paw Patrol'!" he quoted them as saying.

Next, mocking how everyone still associates him with Jim from "The Office," he stood with Pete Davidson, with cast members posing as fans demanding that he look more like Jim and do the things Jim typically does.