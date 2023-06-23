BET Awards to Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop and Tina Turner

Sunday’s 2023 BET Awards will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

Acclaimed DJ and producer Kid Capri curated a tribute that will feature iconic moments in hip-hop history as well as performances of hip-hop classics by rap legends from past, present, and future.

The live telecast will also include a tribute to the late Tina Turner by music legend Patti LaBelle, who will honor the “Simply the Best” singer with a performance that is set to capture “the essence of Turner’s unparalleled legacy,” according to a BET Awards press release.

Multi-platinum music artist, record producer, and actor Busta Rhymes will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. To celebrate Rhymes’ 30-plus-year musical legacy, Bia, Coi Leray, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Scarlip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz, and more surprise guests will take the stage to deliver an electric performance.

BET Awards 2023 nominees Coco Jones, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Latto, and hitmakers Doechii, Lil Uzi Vert, and Mad Lion will also perform during the ceremony.