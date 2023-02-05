Award Shows February 05, 2023
Grammys: Every Act from the 50 Years of Hip Hop Tribute
The 2023 Grammys included a huge tribute to 50 Years of Hip Hop.
The massive medley featured more than 30 acts from Run-DMC to Queen Latifah. The Roots’ Questlove served as musical director and producer, while LL Cool J introduced the special moment and Black Thought narrated.
Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement, “For five decades, hip hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture. Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”
It was a nostalgic moment for fans as acts from multiple generations wowed the crowd.
Performers included Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.