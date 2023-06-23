Bachelorette Charity Lawson Says She's Happy, Admits Falling for Multiple People (Exclusive)

ABC

“The Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson sat down with “Extra’s’” Melvin Robert to dish on her journey to find love!

Charity played coy on her current relationship status, teasing, “We will say we're happy with how the season turns out.”

Looking back at the moment she was asked to take the lead role, Lawson said, “You see it — my reaction was truly priceless. Lots of emotions happening, straight tears, but all the things like excited, definitely overwhelmed in the moment of, like, anticipating, ‘How is this even going to work? Is it going to work?’ So lots of nerves, but truly just mostly excited.”

Opening up about falling for multiple people, she said, “You see me obviously vocalize being in love with two people. It's a lot, so I never obviously imagined that I would be in the position for that to happen, but it happens.”

In her professional life, Charity is a therapist. She told “Extra” her background helped her as the Bachelorette, saying, “I truly credit a lot of my coping mechanisms, like my ability to regulate my emotions in high-intensity moments, definitely to my background as a therapist, but also how I navigate and approach these relationships. I think I have a little bit of an insight of how to approach people, how to approach conversations. I pride myself on being an active listener, good communicator.”

Charity also talked about an epic “Bachelorette” first — having her older brother go undercover with the guys on night one!

“When I saw him get out the limo, that was truly… everything. You see me — I'm floored, truly. I hit the floor… jaw on the ground. Having him there was such a calming reassurance for me, but also I was a little nervous because I had no idea what he was going to be up to, but I knew he was here to protect me… Obviously, him getting the insight on what these guys were up to and if they were here for the right reasons, weshould say, was very, very useful for me.”



Charity said of her brother working as a bartender, “Hearing all these conversations, conversations that I'm missing out on, maybe some other things that are shared with him that weren't shared with me so, yeah, we see it all.”



Melvin asked her, “What was the scariest part of this experience?

Lawson said, “Just connecting with multiple people and realizing, ‘Oh, okay, like, you can have chemistry with a lot of people but also that chemistry can flourish to something that's really profound…’ Being in a place where I'm having very strong feelings from multiple people is so, so scary, so weird.”

Admitting she did feel pressure, Lawson said, “With the history of the franchise… just even leaving here and potentially in a relationship it's like, these relationships don't really last all the time, and so for me I knew I came in with this purpose… I really wanted to find someone that I'm going to connect… I really wanted to make sure I was following my intuition, following my gut, and truly choosing the best person for me.”