Bachelorette Charity Lawson on ‘Insane’ Night 1 Limo Entrances (Exclusive)

ABC

“Extra” caught up with “The Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson as she begins her journey to find love!

While she didn’t find love with Zach Shallcross, she is now the face of “The Bachelorette” Season 20.

Lawson opened up about filming the Night 1 limo entrances and how she’ll navigate dating so many guys at once.

Calling Night 1 “insane,” she shared, “I was completely swept off my feet… The guys are so sincere and so funny and I feel like they’re so open and ready. No one was really holding back, which was a shock because I remember for me, you know, you try to play it safe a little bit on night one and try to get a feel for what’s happening. But the guys I feel like are pretty confident, which is something I’m looking for, and they definitely surprised me.”

As for dating so many guys at once, Lawson admitted, “It comes with so many emotions. I am coming in here, like I said, with intentions of finding my person, so I’m taking all relationships seriously, and like I said, I don’t know how to navigate that. So I can imagine there might be some points where it might get a little challenging for me, but I’m confident that I’ll be able to get through.”

ABC

What are some of her dating red flags?

Charity revealed, “I feel like my main red flag is dishonesty. I value honesty so much in all of my relationships, friendships, intimate, whatever that looks like.”

Along with wanting a guy to be “open and authentic,” she stressed the importance of communication. She said, “I want you to feel like you can be your best self. I know it takes time to warm up to people, but if you’re comfortable around me and able to let those walls down, be vulnerable. A good communicator. Someone who’s able to communicate what they’re feeling because I know this journey is insane, it’s gonna have highs and lows, so I want you to be able to express what you’re feeling in the moment and being true about that.”

Though Zach dumped her, Charity has no hard feelings! She explained, “Honestly, everything happens for a reason and truly, I think I look back on it now and it definitely is one of those things where I say it’s a blessing in disguise. I’m here now in the driver’s seat of my own story. I don’t know how it all will unfold, but I’m definitely grateful and, yeah, I’m happy that I’m at where I’m at.”

At the end of her “Bachelorette” journey, Charity hopes there are some “good tears,” adding, “I think the end goal obviously is to find my husband and my person, but I just wanna have a good time, too, and lead with my heart.”

Host Jesse Palmer announced Charity as the new star of “The Bachelorette” during the Women Tell-All episode.

She recalled, “I was totally shocked, had no idea it would have actually been me, and so to hear my name called in that moment, I was in pure shock.”