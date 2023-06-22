‘The Bear’: Lionel Boyce Reacts to Possible Marcus & Sydney Romance (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Bear” is back for Season 2, and it’s getting hot in the kitchen once again!

The show is about a Michelin Star chef named Carmine, whose brother takes his own life and leaves him his struggling Chicago sandwich shop. Carmy takes over the restaurant and staff, while making a few changes of his own along the way.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay got the dish on what to expect this season from Lionel Boyce, who plays pastry chef Marcus. Could we see sparks fly between his character and Ayo Edibiri’s Sydney?

Playing coy, Marcus smiled, saying, “Mmm... I could give you the answer or you can just watch Season 2.”

As for Marcus’ career, Lionel added, “We see him find more inspirations and ways to express himself, and we get to see more desserts from him! I'll just leave it at that.”

Carmy aka The Bear might be getting his own love interest, when his ex, played by Molly Gordon, shows up.

Jeremy Allen White, however, previously told us his character Carmy is a little bit of a workaholic.

“His identity is so wrapped up in his profession,” he said. “I don’t know if he has a life outside of that, and he's so committed to not only his profession, but excelling in his profession, so everything for me, reading, it seemed life or death all the time. And so I can play him at really high stakes consistently.”