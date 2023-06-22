Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Welcome Baby No. 3

Instagram

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte, 38, and wife Kayla Rae Reid, 31, are now the proud parents of three children!

Their baby girl, Georgia June Lochte, was born on Wednesday, June 21.

The couple shared first pics with Us Weekly, and spoke exclusively with the magazine before Georgia was born.

Kayla said, “[We’re] thrilled. We are so excited. Ryan is such a great dad; I can’t wait to see him as a father to three. He’s so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him.”

She added, “I am excited as well, [but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let’s just say. It makes for a good balance.”

Reid also shed light on the baby’s nursery, sharing, “[It’s] pink and green tones with a southern eclectic feel, [that] is what I was going for.”

Kayla revealed the couple “easily” agreed on their daughter’s name, revealing her middle name pays homage to her birth month a family member.

June is a big month for the family, as their other two children, Liv Rae, 3, and Caiden, 5, were also born in June.

Back in December, Ryan and Kayla announced on Instagram they were expecting their third child. They wrote at the time, “Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!😜”

Ryan and Kayla met on Tinder and began dating in 2016 and got engaged the same year. They welcomed Caiden in 2017 and wed in 2018.

The swimmer dished on the proposal to “Extra's” Renee Bargh, “We took a helicopter ride. We went up the coast of Malibu, the helicopter landed us on top of a mountain, and on the mountain it was a picnic. It had roses, champagne and that's when I got down on one knee and I said, 'I love you with all my heart, I'll always be there for you through thick and thin, will you marry me?' And she said, 'yes,' and i was like, 'whhhattt?!'”

Ahead of Caiden’s birth, Ryan told “Extra,” he was looking forward to having "little Lochtes running around.”