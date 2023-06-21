Jennifer Lawrence on Awful Dates & Revisiting ‘Hunger Games’ Role (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence wowed in white Dior at the NYC premiere of “No Hard Feelings,” where she dished with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario about the film.

Jennifer, whose character goes on a series of bad dates in the comedy, also reflected on her own past awful dates. Plus, she spoke more about being down to reprise her “Hunger Games” role as Katniss Everdeen.

Tommy asked why she wanted to do the project, after previously saying she wasn’t rushing to jump back into work.

Lawrence said, “It was the funniest script I had ever read. And it just looked so fun. And Gene is one of my long, longest friends so it just seemed like too funny and too fun of an opportunity to not, I just wanted to run onto set as quickly as possible.”

Chatting about the bad dates in the film, Tommy asked if she’d had any in high school.

J.Law said, “Oh, I've been on lots of awful dates. I was normally the reason why it was awful. I was either laughing too hard at something or just being gross, I don't know. I wasn't very socialized. I didn’t go to school so I was probably the reason why it didn’t work out.”

As for Katniss, Tommy wanted to know what she would want to see with that character if she were to slip into her shoes again.

Jennifer said, “Oh God, I have no idea. They just asked would you ever and I was like… sure, yeah. But I think the new films that are coming out are gonna be great and I'm excited to see them.”