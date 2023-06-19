Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kourtney Kardashian is putting her baby bump on display!

Kardashian — already a mom of three — is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.

The reality star posted a carousel of images on Instagram, her growing belly in full view in a sheer black bodysuit.

In one photo, Travis pretends to tap on her tummy with his drumsticks. In another, he kisses it.

The 44-year-old announced the pregnancy news by holding up a “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT” sign at Barker’s Blink-182 show in L.A. on Friday.

In her carousel, Kourtney included a photo of herself making the sign, and one of her holding it up with her bump on display.

She wrote in the caption, “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.” Travis, 44, added in the comments, “God is great 🙏🏼❤️.”

During the concert on Friday, Kourtney held the sign aloft, and a bandmate noticed it, saying "Someone's having a baby!"

Travis, who acted as if he were hearing the news for the first time, left the stage to get to his wife for a warm embrace.

Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes images and footage from the making of the sign on Instagram, as well as a POV video shot by pal Simon Huck.

Kardashian and Barker are the parents of six kids in total. Kourtney has three children — Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 10, and Reign Aston, 8, with ex Scott Disick; Travis has two with ex Shanna Moakler —Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17. He’s also close with Shanna’s daughter Atiana, 24.

Kardashian and Barker enjoyed an attention-grabbing Las Vegas "wedding" in April 2022, then were legally married in Santa Barbara, California, shortly thereafter. They opted for a much ritzier getaway wedding in Italy the following month.

In May, on an episode of "The Kardashians," Kourtney revealed the couple was "officially done with IVF," but, "We would love a baby more than anything."