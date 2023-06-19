‘Flying Wild Alaska’ Star Jim Tweto Dies in Plane Crash

Instagram

Jim Tweto, a pilot from Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska,” died in a small plane crash on June 16. He was 68.

His daughter Ariel Tweto, who also appeared on the show, shared the news on Instagram, saying, “My dad and a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family passed away this afternoon in his [Cessna] 180. He died doing what he truly loved and is now with uncle Ron up there soaring.”

Sharing her heartbreak, Ariel wrote, “I didn’t think anything could hurt this bad. And I don’t know why I’m writing this but the news is out so I figured you hear it from me,” adding, “And I’d take any other type of pain if he could just land today.”

She added, “Please send love to both of them and my mom, sisters, and his wife and family.”

Ariel shared a Father’s Day tribute to her father on Sunday too, alongside a carousel of photos, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day dad. I know you’re with all of us right now. I can’t write you my usual long sappy message because our house is full of family and friends and you’d give me an eye roll if you saw me on my phone so I won’t. But I love you ❤️”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Tweto took off Friday morning, but crashed a short time later in Shatoolik, Alaska.

His body, along with friend Shane Reynolds, were recovered by Alaskan state troopers. The crash is under investigation.

A GoFundMe was set up for Shane’s family here.