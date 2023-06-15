Salma Hayek Was Surprised by Reaction to Her Makeup-Free Selfie (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy dished with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on joining the dystopian drama “Black Mirror” for Season 6. Salma also reacted to the buzz around her recent makeup-free Instagram selfie showing off her “white hairs and wrinkles”!

Hayek said, “Of course I am an old lady, of course I’ve been having the white hair. Everybody is acting so surprised. I guess they are surprised that I showed them.”

Instagram

She went on, “I do both, I show you that, and then I mascara them away and I put on my makeup and try to look good for you. You get both sides of the mirror.”

Speaking of, in “Black Mirror,” the women described their episode, “Joan Is Awful,” in which Annie turns on the TV to discover Salma starring in a show about her life.

Annie described it as “mind bend after mind bend.” Salma added, “It’s original and really funny, funny, funny, and also very bizarre.”

Murphy also called it “timely,” and Hayek agreed, insisting it is “terrifyingly so.”

Salma also teased, "There are many parts of the script that are so shocking... it is just really smart, dark comedy, genius television. I love it."

The series often deals with technology and Melvin asked how the women felt about the new developments in AI.

Murphy confessed, “It’s terrifying because the best brains are begging the world to just put a little pause on the technology until we figure out what the repercussions might be.”

Hayek added, “At the end of the day, we are going to fight for our humanity… We want to claim our humanity and the beauty of imperfection… and technology is perfect, and there is no poetry in that. We might be replaced by the machines for five minutes, but it is not going to stay.”