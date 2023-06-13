‘SNL’ Alum Abby Elliott & Billy Kennedy Welcome Baby #2

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Abby Elliott Kennedy is a mom again!

The “Saturday Night Live” alum and her husband Billy Kennedy just welcomed a baby boy.

Abby announced the news on Instagram, revealing his name is “William ‘Billy’ Joseph Lunney Kennedy IV.”

The little guy was born at 5:10 p.m. on June 9 2023 and weighed 6 lbs., 7 oz.

She gushed, “Hearts bursting we love you so much.”

Abby and Billy are already the mother and father of daughter Edith Pepper, who was born in October 2020.

The two children join Abby’s famous family. Her dad is “Schitt’s Creek” star Chris Elliott and her mom is actress Paula Niedert Elliott.

Prior to having children, Abby opened up about her in vitro fertilization journey on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

She explained on the February 2020 episode, "The hormones are very intense, and so many people go through this and we don't talk about it enough, I think, as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness."