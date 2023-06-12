Getty Images

Kelis, 43, is dropping some comments about those Bill Murray dating rumors.

Last week, the U.S. Sun reported the singer was dating the 72-year-old actor after he attended some of her shows.

Afterward, she posted a sexy bikini pic with the caption, “I’m a beach bum,” and fans took the opportunity to bring up Bill in the comments.

Instagram

One fan wrote, “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?”

She replied, “Lol no babe , I wouldn’t bother at all.”

Another user wrote, “You ain't no beach bum... lol bill got u out by here riding his wave lol media is destroying y'all 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

She replied, “Lol yeah maybe for now everyone’s dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy.”

Meanwhile, The Sun source claimed the two have “clearly hit it off,” adding, “They were both seen at the same hotel, and he's been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla [in South London].”

They are said to have bonded over their “shared, relatively recent bereavements.”

The “Ghostbusters” star recently mourned the loss of his ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, after her sudden death in 2021. The two had gone their separate ways in 2008 after more than 10 years together, during which they welcomed four sons: Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and 22-year-old Lincoln.

Kelis had her first child, Knight, with ex-husband Nas in July 2009, and her youngest two, Shepherd, 8, and Galilee, 2, with her second husband Mora, who died of stomach cancer in March 2022.