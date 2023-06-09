Getty Images

Singer Kelis and actor Bill Murray are reportedly in a relationship.

The two have allegedly been “getting close for a while” after they met following the death of Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora.

The U.S. Sun reports Bill, who is 30 years Kelis’ senior, was seen watching a handful of the “Milkshake” singer’s shows, including her most recent. “from the side of the stage in London.”

According to the outlet, a friend of the rumored couple said they “met up in the States before, which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here.”

Murray, 72, is currently in the U.K. filming a sequel to “Ghostbusters.”

“They've clearly hit it off,” the source told The Sun. “They were both seen at the same hotel, and he's been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla [in South London].”

They are said to have bonded over their “shared, relatively recent bereavements.”

The “Ghostbusters” star recently mourned the loss of his ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, after her sudden death in 2021. The two had gone their separate ways in 2008 after more than 10 years together, during which they welcomed four sons: Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and 22-year-old Lincoln.

Kelis, 43, had her first child, Knight, with ex-husband Nas in July 2009, and her youngest two, Shepherd, 8, and Galilee, 2, with her second husband Mora, who died of stomach cancer in March 2022.