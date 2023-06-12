Hallmark Co-Stars Katie Cassidy & Stephen Huszar Are Dating: ‘Cat’s Out of the Bag’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Life is imitating art for Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar!

The Hallmark co-stars just confirmed their off-screen romance with a beach selfie.

Katie, 36, posted the pic on Instagram with the message, “Welp, cats out of the bag… Happy Monday!”

The pair sparked romance rumors earlier this month, when the “Arrow” alum posted a pic kissing Stephen on the cheek. She wrote in the caption, “❤️😍😘 #PrinceCharming.”

The PDA, however, could have stemmed from their new movie “A Royal Christmas Crush,” which debuts in July.

In the Hallmark movie, Katie’s character Ava takes a job at the Royal Ice Hotel and ends up in a whirlwind romance with a prince, played by Huszar.

Katie is a Hallmark newbie, but Stephen, 39, has already starred in several of the network’s movies, including “Undercover Holiday” and “Magical Christmas Ornaments.”