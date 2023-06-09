Noreen Nash, Actress Who Appeared in 'Giant,' Dies at 99

Getty Images

Noreen Nash, a B-movie lead who made her movie debut 70 years ago — and who made her mark in the classic film "Giant" — died June 6 at her Beverly Hills home, her son Lee Siegel Jr. confirmed to THR. She was 99.

Born April 4, 1924, in Wenatchee, Washington, she was a teen beauty queen before winning an MGM contract.

Among her films were "Girl Crazy" (1943) with Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney, the Esther Williams film "Bathing Beauty" (1944), "Mrs. Parkington" (1944), "The Southerner" (1945), "The Red Stallion" (1947), "Assigned to Danger" (1948), "The Checkered Coat" (1948), and "The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold" (1958).

Nash played fictional movie star Lona Lane in the 1956 movie "Giant," which starred James Dean, Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor.

After leaving the business, she published several novels and co-authored the 2015 book "Titans of the Muses: When Henry Miller Met Jean Renoir." She had been a friend of Renoir's for the last 34 years of his life.

Married to Lee Siegel for nearly 50 years until his death in 1990, she married actor James Whitmore in 2001. He preceded her in death in 2009.