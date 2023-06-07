Carly Pearce & Riley King Split After 2 Years

Getty Images

Country singer Carly Pearce and boyfriend Riley King are going their separate ways.

King confirmed the split to Page Six, explaining, “Things didn’t work out. Carly and I have parted ways and I wish her nothing but the best in both her career and personal life.”

Pearce hasn’t commented on the breakup, but she did wipe Riley from her Instagram.

The songstress did open up about relationships on Instagram this week as she promoted her new song with Chris Stapleton called “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

“This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all felt at some point in a relationship. The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you’re also indifferent. I’ve always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the ‘uncomfortable’ moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share. @chrisstapleton, you made my dreams come true by lending your incredible talents to this song. ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’ available everywhere June 16th.”

Carly was first linked to Riley, a former MLB player, in May 2021 when she shared a photo of them on Instagram Stories. That November, she gushed about him to Audacy’s Gunner and Cheyenne radio show.

“He’s not new, I’m just not putting him out into the world like I have in the past,” she said, adding, “He’s hot. He’s so hot. … And I’m certainly not trying to hide him, but certainly don’t want to exploit my whole thing.”

Pearce gave an update on their romance in April 2023, telling E! News, “We’re doing great. This is all he wants for me to do. I think it’s really hard to find a supportive significant other when you live this crazy life, and he does it like a champ.”

The exes seemed every bit in love just weeks ago when they attended the CMA Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 11.