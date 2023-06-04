Barry Newman, 'Vanishing Point' & 'Petrocelli' Star, Dies at 92

Getty Images

Barry Newman, the actor best remembered as the star of the action film "Vanishing Point" (1971), has died.

His wife confirmed to THR that Newman died May 11 at NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He was 92, eight years older than previously known.

Born November 7, 1930, he attended Brandeis University and served in the U.S. Army ahead of studying acting under the legendary Lee Strasberg.

Newman made his Broadway debut in 1957's "Nature's Way," and also appeared in "Maybe Tuesday" (1958) and "What Makes Sammy Run?" (1964).

His first film work was in 1960's "Pretty Boy Floyd," and he made his television debut on an episode of the series "'Way Out" the following year. Other TV work included appearances on "Naked City" (1963), "The Edge of Night" (1964-1966), and "Get Smart" (1968).

As Kowalski in the Richard C. Sarafian-directed "Vanishing Point," he played a man who delivers souped-up hot rods while always becoming embroiled in outrageous scenarios along the way. Chock-full of gripping chases and stunt driving, the film was a smash overseas and has attracted a serious cult following, boasting the likes of Steven Spielberg among its biggest fans.

Having starred in the film "The Lawyer" in 1970, Newman was enlisted to reprise the character in the series "Petrocelli," which lasted two seasons (1974-1976).

Other film work included "The Salzburg Connection" (1972), "City on Fire" (1979), "Amy" (1981), "Daylight" (1996), "Next Year in Jerusalem" (1997), "Goodbye Lover" (1998), "Brown's Requiem" (1998), "The Limey" (1999), "Bowfinger" (1999), "40 Days and 40 Nights" (2002), and his final film, "Finding Hannah" (2022).