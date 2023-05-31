The Stars Ante Up for Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night

Getty Images

The stars will hit the tables June 3 for the 11th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night — and you can, too!

The event will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Ed Asner while raising funds for the Ed Asner Family Center.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Ed’s son Matt Asner, CEO of the center, and his wife Navah, its executive director, who are continuing the annual poker night in his honor.

There will be a full house of celebrity players set to ante up for this year’s event like Ben Affleck, Jack Black, Don Cheadle, Anna Paquin, Michael Shannon, Jean Smart, Mira Sorvino and others.

Navah told Billy, “I think this is one of our fundraisers that even though Ed is not with us anymore, they really believe in the cause, believe in what we’re doing, and they know that Ed would want them to be there. Thank goodness they just keep coming back.”

She also explained what the Ed Asner Family Center is all about, saying, “We are a special-needs, all-in-one center. Matt and I were inspired by our three autistic sons to create someplace where a special-needs family can come and be supported in any way they need to be.”

If you’re interested in playing or just coming to watch, visit PokerForEd.com and buy tickets here.