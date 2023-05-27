Celebrity News May 27, 2023
George Maharis, 'Route 66' Star, Dies at 94
Getty Images
George Maharis, the handsome star of "Route 66" who left the series at the peak of its popularity, died Wednesday, May 24, at 94.
His friend and caretaker Marc Bahan confirmed the actor's death on Facebook Saturday.
"George is well known for his stardom [on 'Route 66'], stage productions, singing, artist, and above all a great guy would do anything for anyone. My dear friend, you’ll be terribly missed," he wrote.
Developing...