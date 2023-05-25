‘Carrie’ Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28

Getty Images

Samantha Weinstein, who appeared in the 2013 “Carrie” remake, has died. She was 28.

Weinstein was battling ovarian cancer. A post on Instagram confirmed her passing: “Sam died on May 14th at 11:25am surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto.”

The message continued, “After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure.”

Weinstein wrote about her cancer battle for Love What Matters in July 2022.

She recalled the symptoms starting when she was 25. “It happened almost overnight. I was walking home from a friend’s house after drinking entirely too much red wine, when I noticed I looked strangely bloated… My roommate assured me her girlfriends got like this all the time and it was just ovulation… or something. Spoiler alert — it was not ovulation or something.”

Weinstein later added, “The next thing I knew, I was in the hospital under the disco-ball surgical light in the operating room, counting down from ten.”

She spent days in the hospital recovering from abdominal surgery and shared that once she got back to her parents’ house, “It took me weeks to sit up on my own and walk without a cane. I’d never dealt with chronic pain before, or needed to rely on hardcore pain meds. Every day was a struggle to keep my spirits up and not collapse into the black hole that was my mind — what would happen to my health? My career? My life?”

Samantha also met her husband Michael Knutson during her cancer journey, and told him about her diagnosis on their first date.

“Michael smiled and squeezed my hand,” she wrote. “His mother had fought cancer for eight years and had passed away... He was ready for this.”

She later added, “When my hair started falling out, we shaved our heads together. When my fingers were turning black from nerve damage, he took me out for ice cream and held the cone. He taught me love is selfless and reminded me to let others take care of me, too.”