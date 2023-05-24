Rose Byrne Says She ‘Definitely’ Plans to Marry Boyfriend Bobby Cannavale

Getty

Always a bridesmaid, never the bride? That may not be the case for Rose Byrne, as a trip down the aisle may be ahead for her soon!

The “Bridesmaids” star, 43, told People magazine that she and her boyfriend of over a decade, Bobby Cannavale, 53, do intend to get married, saying it’s “definitely something that we will do.”

Rose, who is currently starring on Apple TV+’s “Platonic,” added that “scheduling” makes it difficult to find the right time, but, “We’ll get around to it.”

The couple, who share two sons together, Rocco, 7, and Raphael, 5, already refer to one another as husband and wife, Byrne told People.

“I'm more married to him than anybody I've ever been with my whole life.”

The “Physical” star also shared with the outlet her love of weddings, saying she finds them “very moving” and always enjoys herself on the dance floor.

“I love going to weddings. I’ve been a bridesmaid twice. I loved it. Everyone else is so over being a bridesmaid and I'm like, I loved it. I found it so entertaining."

Rose and Bobby, who went public with their relationship in 2013, have also worked together many times. The actress said that their “collaborations are always fun” because Bobby is “a true artist.”

“I love working with him. I was a fan of his work before we were friends, before we were together. And so, it felt very seamless to do. I hope we get to work together again,” she told People.

Most recently, the two shot the comedy “Inappropriate Behavior,” directed by Tony Goldwyn and starring Robert De Niro. Rose described it as a “special project.”

Even though the two spend a lot of time at work together, Rose says they prioritize parenting over everything after returning home from a long day on set.