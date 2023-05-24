‘FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki & GF Renee Monaco Engaged

Instagram

Zeeko Zaki and Renee Monaco are getting married!

The “FBI” star popped the question in the Agafay Desert in Morocco and shared the happy moment on Instagram.

Using “Habibi” the Arabic word for “my love,” he wrote, “Habibi it’s all for you now…”

The post included a photo and video of the actor getting down on one knee to propose as camels sit nearby.

In the video, the couple shares a kiss before Zaki proposes. A shocked Monaco, who looks gorgeous in a green maxidress, gasps and covers her mouth in shock before they share another kiss.

She tells him, “I can’t breathe,” and as she gazes at the ring, Renee says, “It’s so pretty.”

Monaco also posted the news, writing in the caption, “Don’t mess with me I’m marrying an FBI agent 🤭💍.”

Her version of the video, includes Zeeko teasing the proposal by flashing the ring as he rides on a camel behind Renee. The moment is followed by the romantic proposal and a closeup of Monaco’s surprised reaction.

Zeeko’s “FBI” co-stars congratulated the couple in the comments. Kellan Lutz wrote, “You stud you! So happy for you guys!” and YaYa Gosselin shared, “Congrats Zeeko!”