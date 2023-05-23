Ray Stevenson, Actor in 'Thor' Films, 'RRR' & Upcoming 'Ahsoka,' Dies at 58

Getty Images

Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor known for his work in the "Thor" films and who was recently seen in the surprise mega-hit "RRR," died unexpectedly on Sunday in Italy, Variety reports.

Stevenson, 58, was filming "Cassino on Ischia," directed by Frank Ciota, when he took ill with an undisclosed ailment and was hospitalized on the island of Ischia. His cause of death has not been released.

So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss. — James Purefoy 🇺🇦 (@JamesPurefoy) May 22, 2023 @JamesPurefoy

His co-stars Rosario Dawson, James Purefoy, and Scott Adkins mourned his loss on social media, with Adkins writing, "I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The actor had come to prominence on HBO's "Rome" (2005-2007), played Frank Castle in "Punisher: War Zone" (2008), and was Volstagg in "Thor" (2011), "Thor: The Dark World" (2013), and "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017).

He played the deliciously evil governor Scott Buxton in "RRR," the Indian epic that crossed over in a big way with American audiences in 2022, and plays Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll in the upcoming "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka" (2023).

Born in Northern Ireland on May 25, 1964, he had made his film debut in 1998's "The Theory of Flight." Other films included "King Arthur" (2004), "The Other Guys" (2010), "The Three Musketeers" (2011), "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" (2013), and all three "Divergent" films (2014-2016).