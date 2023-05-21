Vin Diesel on a Possible Tom Cruise Collaboration

Getty Images

“Fast X” stormed into theaters Friday and fresh off its release, Vin Diesel chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party. Vin attended the annual charity event with many of his “Fast” costars to help Charlize's cause.

“I’m Supporting Charlize and I think it’s always a good bet to support Africa.”

Audiences definitely supported “Fast X” at the box office this weekend. The film has already projected to have made over $67 million in the U.S. alone, according to Variety.

“This is a unique feeling today because most of the time when we deliver a fast film, that’s it, there is no guarantee or promise that we have to deliver another one, this is unique because there is a cliffhanger, and the negotiation with the audience is that we have to deliver the continuation of “Fast X,” said Vin on the beloved franchise approaching its end in the near future.

“It’s kind of bizarre…Its wonderful on one level, and on another level, you want to honor the fans with the best finale that anyone could imagine.”

When asked if the finale will be a two-part movie or one, Vin stayed mum on the topic, though when Terri noted that his daughter cried when the actor said there would only be one more, Vin seemed to hint at a longer film farewell. “I don’t want anyone else to cry anymore,” said Vin. “Maybe we can split it and make it a two-parter. You know what I do for my angels.”

As for a possible collab with fellow action star Tom Cruise, whom he was recently spotted hanging out with at Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami,” Vin played coy. “Terri come on; this is too hot. It’s too hot for the press. It’s sizzling I tell you.”