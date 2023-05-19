Will.i.am. & George Lopez Are Standing Up to Cancer

George Lopez and Will.i.am. are teaming up for a good cause.

The Grammy-winning musician and stand-up comedian are partnering with Stand Up to Cancer and Providence Saint John’s Health Center for a new series of public service announcements to raise awareness about colorectal cancer screenings, early detection, and prevention, with a focus on reaching medically underserved communities.

“So many of us have a personal connection to cancer, myself included,” said Will.i.am. “The statistics don’t lie, so I want to inspire others to spread the word, especially those in the Black community who need to increase participation in screening programs. Make good health, including getting screened, your top priority — do it for your husband or wife, your kids, your nieces and nephews, for everyone you love.”

The campaign, in English and Spanish, launched this week. Will.i.am and Lopez recite work by two Los Angeles poets in the broadcast and radio portion of the campaign.

“I’ve been a huge supporter of Stand Up to Cancer for many years, and I’m proud to be working with them and Providence on this important campaign,” Lopez said. “The more people who get screened, the more lives will be saved. To play even a small role in that is incredibly meaningful to me.”