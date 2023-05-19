The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dead at 59

Getty Images

Andy Rourke, of the British rock band the Smiths, has died. He was 59.

The bass guitarist died following a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to former bandmate Johnny Marr.

Marr wrote on Twitter, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

Rourke and Marr, drummer Mike Joyce and vocalist Morrissey formed the iconic British rock band the Smiths in 1982 and released four studio albums together before splitting in 1987. Some of their hits included “This Charming Man” (1983), “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” (1984), and “Girlfriend in a Coma” (1987).

Johnny went on to share a lengthier message about his friend on Instagram, writing, “Andy and I met as schoolboys in 1975. We were best friends, going everywhere together. When we were fifteen I moved into his house with him and his three brothers and I soon came to realise that my mate was one of those rare people that absolutely no one doesn’t like.”

Johnny said they spent their time studying music and despite Andy being a good guitar player, when he picked up the bass he found his “true calling.”

After playing in various bands as teens, they formed the Smiths and Johnny wrote that is when Andy “reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player.”

He went on, “I was present at every one of Andy’s bass takes on every Smiths session. Sometimes I was there as the producer and sometimes just as his proud mate and cheerleader. Watching him play those dazzling baselines was an absolute privilege and genuinely something to behold. But one time which always comes to mind was when I sat next to him at the mixing desk watching him play his bass on the song ‘The Queen Is Dead.’ It was so impressive that I said to myself ‘I’ll never forget this moment.’”



He continued, “We maintained our friendship over the years, no matter where we were or what was happening and it is a matter of personal pride as well as sadness that the last time Andy played on stage was with me and my band at Maddison Square Garden in September 2022. It was a special moment that we shared with my family and his wife and soul mate Francesca.”



The guitarist went on, “Andy will always be remembered, as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music. Well done Andy. We’ll miss you brother.”

Morrissey also paid tribute, telling DailyMail.com in a statement, “His distinction was so terrific and unconventional and he proved it could be done. He was also very, very funny and very happy... At the end of it all, we hope to feel that we were valued. Andy need not worry about that.”