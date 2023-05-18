Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin is a mom!

The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger revealed Thursday on Instagram that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Holland, with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), 38.

Ireland shared a photo from the hospital in which she smiles with her newborn in one arm as RAC leans into them.

“Holland 🩷,” said the caption.

The entrepreneur received well wishes from famous friends Rumer Willis and Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Rumer, also a new first-time mom who welcomed daughter Louetta Isley last month, wrote, “Omg omg hi sweet girl 😍 we can’t wait to squeeze you 😍.”

Ireland announced in January that she already had a name for her child picked out and it was inspired by her own.

“We’re naming her Holland. I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent,” she said on the “Girlboss Radio” podcast.