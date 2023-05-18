‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Charged with DUI After Scary Wrong-Way Crash

Getty Images

Haley Pullos, an actress on “General Hospital,” is facing a DUI charge after a wrong-way crash on a freeway, People magazine reports.

According to a California Highway Patrol report obtained by the magazine, it was allegedly Pullos, 24, who was behind the wheel of a vehicle going the wrong way on a Pasadena freeway on April 29, causing a crash.

When CHP arrived on the scene, they had to extract Pullos using the jaws of life, and the driver of another vehicle was hospitalized with major injuries.

The CHP report also claimed Pullos was in a separate hit-and-run accident before the crash.

The Pasadena Fire Department posted about the incident on Facebook, writing, “Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning. Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision. Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles.”

Last week, Pullos told Soap Opera Digest she was taking a break from playing Molly Lansing-Davis on “GH” while recovering from a car accident.

She said in a statement, "Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!"